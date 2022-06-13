Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given New GBX 2,240 Price Target at UBS Group

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 3,058 ($38.32) to GBX 2,240 ($28.07) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMIGY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($36.34) to GBX 2,600 ($32.58) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($36.97) to GBX 2,630 ($32.96) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,878.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.15. 19,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,371. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $36.26.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

