Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $172.39

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $172.39 and last traded at $172.64, with a volume of 8229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $179.43.

AAP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.58 and its 200 day moving average is $216.80. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,952,000 after buying an additional 67,347 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

