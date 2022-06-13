Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $91.69

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.69 and last traded at $91.73, with a volume of 10873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.45.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 108,926 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total transaction of $11,839,166.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,054,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,071,539.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,926 shares of company stock valued at $36,580,167 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

