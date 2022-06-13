Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $91.69

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $91.69 and last traded at $91.73, with a volume of 10873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.45.

WMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.67 and a 200 day moving average of $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total transaction of $22,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,167,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,508,949.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,926 shares of company stock valued at $36,580,167. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.