Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.96

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,684,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 12.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,287,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 244,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,267,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,889,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

