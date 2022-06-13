Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.96

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Advantage Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADV)
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
