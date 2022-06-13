Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Down 46.3% in May

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $59.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.16. Advantest has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $105.10.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

