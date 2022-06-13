Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 558,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 5,121,027 shares.The stock last traded at $4.57 and had previously closed at $4.83.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.40 ($5.81) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.38) to €5.30 ($5.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aegon from €5.60 ($6.02) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.38) to €4.70 ($5.05) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.24.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Aegon by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 73,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aegon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Aegon by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Aegon by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aegon (NYSE:AEG)
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aegon (AEG)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.