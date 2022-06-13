Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 558,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 5,121,027 shares.The stock last traded at $4.57 and had previously closed at $4.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.40 ($5.81) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.38) to €5.30 ($5.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aegon from €5.60 ($6.02) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.38) to €4.70 ($5.05) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.24.

Get Aegon alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). Aegon had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Aegon by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 73,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aegon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Aegon by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Aegon by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.