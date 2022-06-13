AerCap (NYSE:AER) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.78

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.78 and last traded at $40.86, with a volume of 34637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.62.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.86. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,792,000 after acquiring an additional 160,980 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,957,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AerCap by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in AerCap by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,421,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,111,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,973,000 after buying an additional 58,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

