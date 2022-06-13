AES (NYSE:AES) PT Lowered to $29.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $32.50 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

NYSE:AES traded down $1.11 on Monday, reaching $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 56,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,255. AES has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in AES by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of AES by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of AES by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of AES by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

