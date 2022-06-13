AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.50

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.50 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22.96 ($0.28), with a volume of 2763528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.64 ($0.30).

The company has a current ratio of 29.36, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.45. The company has a market capitalization of £168.65 million and a P/E ratio of -18.29.

AFC Energy (LON:AFC)

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell technology and allied equipment for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anionic exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

