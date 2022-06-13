AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.50

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.50 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22.96 ($0.28), with a volume of 2763528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.64 ($0.30).
The company has a current ratio of 29.36, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.45. The company has a market capitalization of £168.65 million and a P/E ratio of -18.29.
About AFC Energy (LON:AFC)
Further Reading
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.