Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 13.1%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) traded down 13.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.76 and last traded at $17.77. 275,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,765,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens cut Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The firm had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 1,091,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,387,627.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,785,714 shares in the company, valued at $92,847,847.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,034,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,336,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

