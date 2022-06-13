AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CEO Barrett Mooney Sells 10,000 Shares

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) CEO Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Barrett Mooney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $19,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $23,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $26,250.00.

On Saturday, April 30th, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $58,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $51,100.00.

UAVS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.68. 24,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,866. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

AgEagle Aerial Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 292.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 306.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after buying an additional 57,634 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 343.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 44,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

