AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CEO Barrett Mooney Sells 25,000 Shares

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) CEO Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Barrett Mooney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, May 17th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $19,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $23,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $26,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $57,600.00.

On Saturday, April 30th, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $58,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $51,100.00.

Shares of UAVS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 24,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 4.31. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.

AgEagle Aerial Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 292.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAVS. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after buying an additional 57,634 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 343.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 44,597 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 306.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter valued at $125,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.