AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CEO Sells $36,000.00 in Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) CEO Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Barrett Mooney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $19,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $23,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $26,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $57,600.00.

On Saturday, April 30th, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $58,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $51,100.00.

Shares of UAVS stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $0.68. 24,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,866. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 4.31.

AgEagle Aerial Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 292.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 57,634 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 343.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 44,597 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

