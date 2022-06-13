AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Director Grant A. Begley Sells 4,125 Shares

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) Director Grant A. Begley sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $30,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Grant A. Begley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Grant A. Begley sold 4,125 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $26,441.25.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Grant A. Begley sold 4,125 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $19,181.25.

NYSEAMERICAN UAVS opened at $0.71 on Monday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AgEagle Aerial Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 292.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAVS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 455.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

