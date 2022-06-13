AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Director Sells $19,181.25 in Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) Director Grant A. Begley sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $19,181.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Grant A. Begley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Grant A. Begley sold 4,125 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $30,360.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Grant A. Begley sold 4,125 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $26,441.25.

UAVS stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19.

AgEagle Aerial Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 292.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAVS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 455.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the period. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

