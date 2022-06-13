AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Director Sells $30,030.00 in Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) Director Grant A. Begley sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Grant A. Begley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Grant A. Begley sold 4,125 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $30,360.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Grant A. Begley sold 4,125 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $26,441.25.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Grant A. Begley sold 4,125 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $19,181.25.

NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS opened at $0.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 4.31. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AgEagle Aerial Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 292.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAVS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 455.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

