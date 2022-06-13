Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) rose 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $19.01. Approximately 11,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 158,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $407,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,373.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $225,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,947 shares of company stock worth $1,750,108 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Agiliti by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

