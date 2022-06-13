Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.62

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.62 and last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $28.53.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

