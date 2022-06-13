AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

AGNCP traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 134,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,129. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $25.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGNC Investment stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

