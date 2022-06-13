Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Down 39.6% in May

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,300 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the May 15th total of 326,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ALRN stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.50.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ALRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,743 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

