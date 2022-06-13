Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.41

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.41 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 1471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Get Air Lease alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently -54.81%.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares in the company, valued at $42,882,264.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 138.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth $66,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.