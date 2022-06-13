Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.63.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 729,934 shares of company stock worth $117,205,850. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $108.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 93.89 and a beta of 0.32. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $103.74 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.