AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.39

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$17.39 and last traded at C$17.58, with a volume of 87967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOS. National Bankshares began coverage on AirBoss of America in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 target price on the stock. Cormark cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39. The firm has a market cap of C$479.26 million and a P/E ratio of 7.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.05.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.17 million. Research analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.5799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

