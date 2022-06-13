Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Down 43.2% in May

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the May 15th total of 215,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.4 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aixtron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

AIXXF opened at $27.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37. Aixtron has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $31.17.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

