Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $92.86

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $92.86 and last traded at $92.86, with a volume of 31628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.44.

Several brokerages have commented on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.96.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $349,068.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,825 shares of company stock valued at $5,000,056 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 70.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,766 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 279,185 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

