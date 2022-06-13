Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNFGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DETNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aker BP ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.00.

Shares of DETNF stock opened at $39.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $41.24.

About Aker BP ASA (Get Rating)

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

