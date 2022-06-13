Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DETNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aker BP ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.00.

Shares of DETNF stock opened at $39.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $41.24.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

