Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) PT Lowered to €110.00

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €112.00 ($120.43) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

AKZOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($120.43) to €110.00 ($118.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($121.51) to €114.00 ($122.58) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

Akzo Nobel stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 144,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

