Alan Giddins Purchases 4,130 Shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) Stock

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating) insider Alan Giddins bought 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,195 ($14.97) per share, for a total transaction of £49,353.50 ($61,846.49).

Shares of Hill & Smith stock traded down GBX 48 ($0.60) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,202 ($15.06). 79,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,377.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,500.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £961.30 million and a PE ratio of 29.41. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,175 ($14.72) and a one year high of GBX 1,922 ($24.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

HILS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,995 ($25.00) to GBX 1,825 ($22.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.44) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

