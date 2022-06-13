Alan Martin Sells 37,500 Shares of Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Stock

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Rating) insider Alan Martin sold 37,500 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.23), for a total value of £66,750 ($83,646.62).

Shares of NEXS stock traded down GBX 6.10 ($0.08) on Monday, hitting GBX 171.90 ($2.15). The stock had a trading volume of 38,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 200.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 210.56. The company has a market cap of £78.18 million and a PE ratio of 30.69. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a one year low of GBX 170 ($2.13) and a one year high of GBX 250 ($3.13).

Get Nexus Infrastructure alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Nexus Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.