Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.30-$15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.44 billion.

ALB opened at $236.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.34. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $157.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,831,000 after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

