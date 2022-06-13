Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $226.50

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $226.50 and last traded at $226.50, with a volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.87.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 16.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.92 and a 200-day moving average of $253.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,485,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 36.1% in the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 68,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,501,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Lasry Marc acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,903,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 40.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,669,000 after acquiring an additional 111,306 shares during the period.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

