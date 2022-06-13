Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Update

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,008,300 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the May 15th total of 5,146,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,157.0 days.

OTCMKTS ALFFF opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $0.85.

Get Alfa S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

About Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (Get Rating)

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.