Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 3310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$7.15 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33.

Alianza Minerals Company Profile

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

