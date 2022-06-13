Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the May 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALYA. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 61,614 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 95,901 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,814,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 212,612 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 425.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 447,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at $974,000. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.57 on Monday. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $219.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

