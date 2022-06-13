Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Up 84.2% in May

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the May 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 95,901 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Alithya Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,814,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 212,612 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group during the first quarter worth $974,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alithya Group by 425.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 447,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $219.69 million, a PE ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 0.91. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

