Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Down 12.1%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) shares traded down 12.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.30. 5,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 360,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $41,514.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,993.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 4,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $45,329.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,244 shares of company stock valued at $550,488. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alkami Technology by 62.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after acquiring an additional 361,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 24.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 926,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 183,352 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 51.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 303,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 103,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 2,615.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.