Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Trading 1.1% Higher

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.13 and last traded at $39.13. 457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 68,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.70.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

