Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $127.25

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $127.25 and last traded at $127.25, with a volume of 1230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.99.

ALGT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.67.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $81,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,544.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.