Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $104.34

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $104.34 and last traded at $104.46, with a volume of 2737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.12.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allegion by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Allegion by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Allegion by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allegion by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 761,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,683,000 after purchasing an additional 56,855 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Allegion by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 194,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 84,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

