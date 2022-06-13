Allegion plc (ALLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Allegion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Allegion has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allegion to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

NYSE ALLE opened at $107.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. Allegion has a 52 week low of $105.06 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.90.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter worth $209,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 16.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 35.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Allegion by 14.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

