Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.54

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 4351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGM. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,926.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $164,504,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after buying an additional 170,171 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,893,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,585,000 after buying an additional 299,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,008,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

