Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €255.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €255.00 ($274.19) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($259.14) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($283.87) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €280.00 ($301.08) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of ALV stock traded down €6.88 ($7.40) during trading on Monday, reaching €182.50 ($196.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,582 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €206.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €210.00. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($222.37).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

