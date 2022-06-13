Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Insider Neeta Patel Purchases 220 Shares

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Neeta Patel acquired 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £495 ($620.30).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Neeta Patel bought 186 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £494.76 ($620.00).

Shares of ATT stock opened at GBX 208.78 ($2.62) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £869.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 200.55 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 373.50 ($4.68). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 240.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 279.84.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

