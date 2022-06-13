Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALPA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $14,375,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $14,464,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at $3,872,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at $2,904,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at $1,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALPA opened at $9.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

