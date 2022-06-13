Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Shares Gap Down to $9.66

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.66, but opened at $8.15. Alpha Tau Medical shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 1,525 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRTS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45.

Alpha Tau Medical ( NASDAQ:DRTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.47). Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

