Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Shares Gap Down to $9.66

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.66, but opened at $8.15. Alpha Tau Medical shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 1,525 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRTS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.45.

Alpha Tau Medical ( NASDAQ:DRTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.47). Equities analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

