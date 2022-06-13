Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Acquires £24,920.07 in Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja bought 15,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £24,920.07 ($31,228.16).
Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Sehat Sutardja bought 426,859 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of £674,437.22 ($845,159.42).
- On Monday, May 23rd, Sehat Sutardja bought 448,319 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £717,310.40 ($898,885.21).
- On Tuesday, May 17th, Sehat Sutardja bought 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £715,000 ($895,989.97).
- On Tuesday, May 17th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £715,000 ($895,989.97).
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 626,480 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £914,660.80 ($1,146,191.48).
- On Monday, May 9th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £605,000 ($758,145.36).
LON:AWE opened at GBX 154.90 ($1.94) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 15.94 and a quick ratio of 15.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.03. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 144.91. Alphawave IP Group plc has a one year low of GBX 113.60 ($1.42) and a one year high of GBX 473.60 ($5.93).
About Alphawave IP Group (Get Rating)
Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.
Read More
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.