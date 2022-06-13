Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Acquires £24,920.07 in Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja bought 15,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £24,920.07 ($31,228.16).

Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphawave IP Group alerts:

On Wednesday, May 25th, Sehat Sutardja bought 426,859 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.98) per share, for a total transaction of £674,437.22 ($845,159.42).

On Monday, May 23rd, Sehat Sutardja bought 448,319 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £717,310.40 ($898,885.21).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Sehat Sutardja bought 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £715,000 ($895,989.97).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £715,000 ($895,989.97).

On Wednesday, May 11th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 626,480 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £914,660.80 ($1,146,191.48).

On Monday, May 9th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £605,000 ($758,145.36).

LON:AWE opened at GBX 154.90 ($1.94) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 15.94 and a quick ratio of 15.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.03. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 144.91. Alphawave IP Group plc has a one year low of GBX 113.60 ($1.42) and a one year high of GBX 473.60 ($5.93).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Friday, April 29th.

About Alphawave IP Group (Get Rating)

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.