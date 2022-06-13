Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.81.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of PINE opened at $18.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $214.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $66,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 872,688 shares in the company, valued at $16,127,274.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 35,764 shares of company stock worth $656,058. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 323,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

