Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €38.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALO. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Alstom alerts:

EPA ALO traded down €0.62 ($0.67) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €25.83 ($27.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.93. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($27.58) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($40.18).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.